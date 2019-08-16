Celanese Del (CE) Shareholder Tcw Group Has Lowered Position; Ventas (VTR) Stock Price Rose While Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Lowered Stake

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 50.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 24,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 24,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 49,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.06. About 347,957 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 12,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 41,997 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 54,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 163,612 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.43 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,947 shares to 51,647 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Gp holds 28,061 shares. Parkside State Bank And Trust holds 0.01% or 488 shares in its portfolio. California-based Phocas has invested 0.07% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Victory Capital Management holds 7,793 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.2% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America has 1.87% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Co owns 14,011 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 27,533 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 4.30M shares. Utd Finance Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 26,722 shares. Cypress Capital Group accumulated 23,614 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 3,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 440 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 48,563 shares. Group Inc Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas: Danger Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas $450M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas Q1 same-store cash NOI rises 1.1% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Celanese – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celanese’s ‘surprisingly durable’ results prompt upgrade at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Celanese Corp. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd holds 0.04% or 4,907 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 902,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated accumulated 1.25 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 86,175 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,200 shares. Mufg Americas reported 0% stake. Mariner Lc holds 0% or 2,577 shares in its portfolio. 24,921 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Nuveen Asset Llc reported 0.15% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd holds 16 shares. 6,198 were accumulated by Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation. Strategic Glob Advsrs has 2,629 shares. Eqis Capital, a California-based fund reported 11,284 shares.