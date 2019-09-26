Celanese Del (CE) Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Cut Stake; Fenimore Asset Management Maintains Stake in Roper Industries (ROP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 32,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $121.81. About 265,974 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc. (ROP) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 4,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 8,035 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, up from 4,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $358.39. About 144,645 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 98,300 shares to 123,013 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83 million for 12.08 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

