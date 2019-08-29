Celanese Del (CE) Shareholder Moore Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.89 Million as Shares Rose; As Facebook (Call) (FB) Share Price Rose, Holder Nokota Management LP Decreased Stake

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 56.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 324,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.67M, down from 574,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 6.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook reels from the blowback to its user-data expose; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS ON DISCOVERING GSR DATA CONCERNS, ALSO CONTACTED A RESEARCHER AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO AND CHRISTOPHER WYLIE’S COMPANY, IN ADDITION TO GSR AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 19/03/2018 – @jimcramer says continued bad headlines make Facebook seem “naive.”; 17/04/2018 – Trillium asked shareholders to back a proposal, recommending Facebook set up an separate risk oversight committee; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to users’ personal data without authorization; 17/04/2018 – Investor urges Facebook to set up risk oversight committee; 02/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The firm at the centre of this year’s Facebook data scandal has declared bankruptcy, will shut; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 11/04/2018 – US futures point to a negative open; Facebook, trade in the spotlight; 02/04/2018 – Singapore ministerial panel wants next gov’t to make decision on Lee family home

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 64.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 29,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The hedge fund held 75,557 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 46,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 238,850 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show

More recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 500,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Libra Partner Mastercard Is Building Its Own Cryptocurrency Team – Live Trading News” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 102,893 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).