Celanese Del (CE) Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Raised Position by $358,386; Jump Trading Has Lowered Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 5,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,031 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 19,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 836,059 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 3,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,035 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 7,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $104.46. About 101,989 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 48,726 shares to 209,582 shares, valued at $15.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 403,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,466 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 2,226 shares. Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 106,820 shares. Architects has 0.27% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Smith Asset Group Ltd Partnership reported 9,400 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 147,588 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 2.37 million shares. Allstate has 23,390 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 140 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 205,558 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 8,974 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clark accumulated 0.64% or 270,553 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 71,786 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 72,687 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 46,933 shares.

