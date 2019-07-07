Celanese Del (CE) Share Price Rose While British Columbia Investment Management Has Upped Position; Bruni J V & Company Upped Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $4.91 Million

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 6,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,010 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 45,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 576,695 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 245,743 shares as the company's stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.17 million, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 5.13 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14.31M are held by Fayez Sarofim And. Fjarde Ap owns 642,023 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mcrae Cap Mgmt Inc has 3.14% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 377,127 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0.01% or 247,335 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd holds 0.11% or 277,728 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 772,803 shares or 3.45% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Corporation Nj invested 0.32% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Levin Cap Strategies LP has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Salient Capital Advsrs Limited Liability has 1.49% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3.19M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.97M shares. Glenmede Co Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. Assets, a California-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 20,874 shares. 86,470 are held by Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. King Luther Mngmt stated it has 101,160 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "3 Oil Stocks to Buy, Whatever Oil Prices Do" on July 03, 2019. Fool.com published: "Energy Transfer's Controversial Bakken Oil Pipeline Could Soon Get Much Bigger" on June 26, 2019. Fool.com published: "This Super-Cheap High-Yield Stock Could Have Enormous Upside" on June 22, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com released: "Kinder Morgan and Tallgrass Energy Announce Joint Tariff Open Season to Increase Crude Capacity out of the Bakken" on June 28, 2019. Seekingalpha.com published: "Court vacates FERC ruling on Kinder Morgan's SFPP pipeline system" on June 14, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 11,394 shares to 31,730 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,099 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Celanese to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 23, 2019" on July 02, 2019. Globenewswire.com published: "CorMedix Inc. Set to Join the Russell 2000® Index" on June 26, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH)" on June 19, 2019. Seekingalpha.com released: "Celanese declares $0.62 dividend" on April 18, 2019. Seekingalpha.com published: "Celanese: Will You Take The Bait?" on March 12, 2019.