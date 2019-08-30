Celanese Del (CE) Market Valuation Rose While Telemus Capital Lowered Holding; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Wetherby Asset Management Increased Its Holding

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 194,909 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 125,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 6.06 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: That Went Better Than Expected — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Rel; 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO REVIEW ONGOING; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 23/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Inside Deripaska’s scramble to soften Russia sanctions blow; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 50,427 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 64,427 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 1.57M shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 133,029 shares. 7,900 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd reported 56,600 shares. Fruth Investment holds 0.54% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 13,000 shares. 2,462 are owned by Burney. Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mariner Limited Liability invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Fil has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 10,250 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 3,619 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 2,831 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt reported 3,496 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Muhlenkamp And Incorporated has invested 4.61% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Us Bankshares De holds 15,916 shares. Aviva Plc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 48,209 shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $310.48M for 11.08 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 7,093 shares to 253,434 shares, valued at $20.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13.

