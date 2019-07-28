Celanese Del (CE) Holding Has Increased by Moore Capital Management Lp; Oak Associates LTD Increases Holding in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT)

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT) by 31.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 3,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 10,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 250,781 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 64.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 29,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,557 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 46,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $111.16. About 682,773 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Syntal Cap Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 244,865 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Limited Company holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 13,487 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1,468 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 0.02% stake. Wellington Group Llp invested in 61,987 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Akre Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 4.23% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 2.68M shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.07% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 33,550 shares. 3,655 are held by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities invested in 620 shares.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,040 shares to 14,450 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Cl A by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,670 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 4,100 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.14% or 10,343 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Gru Lc has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). First Republic Investment Management has 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Natixis holds 0.03% or 41,876 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 71,786 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited reported 3,590 shares. Parkside Bancshares And accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Barrett Asset Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 1,520 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mirae Asset Invs Company Ltd invested in 12,416 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 191,085 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 375 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 2,117 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 450,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $70.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).