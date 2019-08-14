Celanese Del (CE) Holder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Cut Position as Market Value Rose; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Valuation Declined While Qvt Financial LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 86.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 45,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 52,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 1.12 million shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $99.27. About 521,203 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NXST, EB – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stephens Calls Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) a New Best Idea – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Consider Nexstar Media (NXST) Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 182,071 shares to 840,375 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fts International Inc by 349,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn).

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 6,400 shares to 368,400 shares, valued at $29.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 22,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Celanese Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 per share – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celanese posts Q2 earnings topper, reaffirms full-year earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77 million for 10.84 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.