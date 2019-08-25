Celanese Del (CE) Holder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Decreased Its Holding by $19.28 Million as Market Value Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Stake

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 196,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 134,710 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28 million, down from 331,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 1.04M shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore Inc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 6,087 shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 4,296 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Korea Invest Corp accumulated 469,376 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.37% or 189,500 shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Callahan Limited Liability Com invested in 1,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Com owns 800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department has 5,280 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lvw Advisors Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,790 shares. Homrich & Berg accumulated 9,949 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nadler Financial Gru owns 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,902 shares. Moreover, Quantum Cap Management has 0.83% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0.19% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 40,127 shares. Ls Invest Lc has 1,860 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Delphi Mngmt Ma accumulated 14,387 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Northern Tru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). James Invest Rech accumulated 211,099 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Com holds 2,456 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 32,412 shares stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 0.52% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 9,091 shares. Curbstone Mgmt Corp has 14,630 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 43,971 shares. Private Ltd accumulated 116,695 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 6,565 shares. Advisors Asset has 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Sun Life Fincl holds 0% or 219 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77 million for 10.47 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14,489 shares to 26,629 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 54,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).