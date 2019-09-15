Celanese Del (CE) Holder Muhlenkamp & Co Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; Lear (LEA) Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Raised Its Position

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 49,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 49,278 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, down from 98,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 790,083 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 57.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 41,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 114,143 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90M, up from 72,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 516,216 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Green Square Limited Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 45,871 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Cambridge Invest Advisors invested in 3,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 196,773 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 116,667 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 3,691 were reported by Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 126,772 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc invested in 69,570 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 3,995 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement System reported 23,960 shares. Creative Planning reported 2,671 shares. Smith Graham And Investment Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.67% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 57,930 shares. 49,278 are held by Muhlenkamp. Profund Advsr Llc accumulated 4,962 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.82M for 12.45 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

