Celanese Del (CE) Holder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosted Holding; Chilton Investment Co Has Trimmed Its Holding in Hasbro (HAS) by $18.57 Million

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 59.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 218,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 148,066 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 366,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $113.14. About 490,659 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 29/03/2018 – Hasbro and The Autism Project Team Up for ToyBox Tools to Bring the Joy of Play to Children with Developmental Disabilities; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q HASBRO GAMING REV. -22%; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Rev $716.3M; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 11/05/2018 – Hasbro Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: REITERATES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO BE UNCHANGED; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lopez Joins in on the Fun

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 102.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 11,243 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 5,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 854,239 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.37 million for 12.92 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 98,162 shares to 128,044 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 43,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20,500 shares to 53,506 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,060 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).