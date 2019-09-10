Celanese Del (CE) Holder Ing Groep Nv Has Cut Position by $1.17 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Trimmed Its Stake by $8.46 Million as Shares Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 72,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 575,511 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.88M, down from 647,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 14.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 76.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 11,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 3,579 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 15,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $123.29. About 520,473 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 54,532 shares. Oarsman Capital holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,804 shares. 17,500 were accumulated by Weitz Mgmt Incorporated. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Heartland Consultants has 15,412 shares. Legacy Capital invested in 2.21% or 40,087 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Company holds 7.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,050 shares. Lesa Sroufe invested in 3.03% or 30,047 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% or 7,222 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc reported 7,494 shares. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership reported 1,813 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 22,909 shares. Parkside Bank & has 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Andra Ap holds 0.15% or 43,900 shares in its portfolio. Loeb Partners Corp holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 207,190 shares to 796,355 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 104,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $299.42M for 12.23 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership owns 2.19 million shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 249,791 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 2.97 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. 213,733 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Cibc has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 3,155 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 5,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 40,141 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 127,042 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 60 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 290,323 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 375 shares. 12,502 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,157 shares to 186,571 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 9,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).