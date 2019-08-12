Celanese Del (CE) Holder Gmt Capital Lowered Stake by $5.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Market Value Declined While Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Lowered Stake by $11.14 Million

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 51,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The hedge fund held 3.50M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344.75M, down from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 812,384 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 202,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 141,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 344,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 1.67M shares traded or 19.51% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21M for 30.39 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Goodman Financial has invested 2.68% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11.89 million shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Cwm Limited invested in 7,855 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Arrow Corporation accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Corp stated it has 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Shell Asset Management Company reported 6,760 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,535 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Republic Invest, a California-based fund reported 5,956 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd invested in 26,599 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Cadence Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Etrade Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 0.31% or 12,300 shares.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54,540 shares to 389,910 shares, valued at $64.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Sa owns 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 68,868 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 84,274 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated reported 2,725 shares stake. State Street Corp owns 6.04 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 8,510 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 382 shares. 8,974 are owned by Pennsylvania Tru. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 11,931 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 46,933 shares. Affinity Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 60,945 shares. 231,672 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 20,031 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77 million for 10.61 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.