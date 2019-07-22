Celanese Del (CE) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Decreased Holding as Share Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Private Bank & Trust Co Upped Holding

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 144,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,205 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 170,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.06. About 881,990 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 31,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $198.36. About 12.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Toronto Sun: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 26/03/2018 – BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Under Facebook’s new terms of service, 1.5 billion users are being switched away from agreements with; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, Google Political Ads Could Face New Rules (Correct); 13/03/2018 – Facebook Inc vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 12/04/2018 – Facebook generates “substantially all” of its revenue from advertising; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to appear at European Parliament -speaker

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,233 shares to 51,834 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.