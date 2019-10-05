Celanese Del (CE) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trimmed Position by $323,675 as Valuation Rose; Us Bancorp (USB) Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Cut Holding

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 49,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 121,949 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, down from 171,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 3.48 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 3,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 31,459 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 34,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 512,597 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Ltd Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 1,838 shares to 11,070 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 33,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.07 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “U.S. Bank announces a flurry of data and fintech deals – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “U.S. Bank Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00 Percent from 5.25 Percent Effective September 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Really Sell US Bancorp? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Indiana-based Monarch Cap Mgmt has invested 1.8% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Guyasuta Advisors owns 31,449 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 96,244 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. 4,356 are owned by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Highlander Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 3,700 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 2.41% stake. Bollard Lc accumulated 269,150 shares. 477,721 are held by Lazard Asset Management Ltd. Walleye Trading Ltd owns 0.05% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 104,587 shares. Moreover, Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Capital LP has 0.07% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 32,950 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication Limited invested in 0.59% or 134,282 shares. Dupont Capital Management owns 76,884 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Atwood And Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 35,196 shares.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celanese announces price increases in China – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celanese Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Receives CE Mark Approval for Renevia® – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Two new Abbott devices for pediatric use CE Mark’d – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Company holds 38,500 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Savings Bank Of Hawaii has 5,990 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancshares reported 0% stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 232,892 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.33% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 14,987 shares. Moreover, Primecap Management Co Ca has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 10,950 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 4,500 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 37,796 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 243,814 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.07% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 29,280 shares stake.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 164,583 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $29.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 93,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $310.34 million for 11.86 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.