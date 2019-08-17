Celanese Corporation (CE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Both Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) and Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI) are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celanese Corporation 104 2.03 N/A 7.98 14.05 Valhi Inc. 3 0.34 N/A 0.74 2.91

Demonstrates Celanese Corporation and Valhi Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Valhi Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Celanese Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Celanese Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Valhi Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celanese Corporation and Valhi Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celanese Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 10.9% Valhi Inc. 0.00% -336.7% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

Celanese Corporation is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.38. Competitively, Valhi Inc.’s 225.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.25 beta.

Liquidity

Celanese Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Valhi Inc. are 4 and 2.6 respectively. Valhi Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celanese Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Celanese Corporation and Valhi Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celanese Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 Valhi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Celanese Corporation’s consensus price target is $119.71, while its potential upside is 8.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celanese Corporation and Valhi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Celanese Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Valhi Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celanese Corporation -0.08% 2.31% 5.99% 14.68% -2.66% 24.67% Valhi Inc. 1.42% -25.61% -10.04% -34.85% -58.17% 11.4%

For the past year Celanese Corporation was more bullish than Valhi Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Celanese Corporation beats Valhi Inc.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. Its Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products. The companyÂ’s Industrial Specialties segment offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. Its Acetyl Intermediates segment produces and sells acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals. The segment also provides organic solvents and intermediates for use in pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers iron-based chemicals, titanium oxychlorides, and titanyl sulfates. Its Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. This segment also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The companyÂ’s Waste Management segment processes, treats, stores, and disposes radioactive, hazardous, toxic, and other wastes. This segment serves industrial companies, such as nuclear utilities, chemical, aerospace and electronics businesses, and governmental agencies. Its Real Estate Management and Development segment provides utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. Valhi, Inc. also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services, and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.