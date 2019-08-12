Celanese Corporation (CE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

We are comparing Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) and Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celanese Corporation 103 2.00 N/A 7.98 14.05 Minerals Technologies Inc. 57 0.97 N/A 4.62 11.53

In table 1 we can see Celanese Corporation and Minerals Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Minerals Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Celanese Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Celanese Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Minerals Technologies Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Celanese Corporation and Minerals Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celanese Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 10.9% Minerals Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

Celanese Corporation is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.38. Minerals Technologies Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Celanese Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Minerals Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Minerals Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celanese Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Celanese Corporation and Minerals Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celanese Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 Minerals Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Celanese Corporation has a 9.67% upside potential and a consensus target price of $119.71. Meanwhile, Minerals Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $65, while its potential upside is 30.18%. The information presented earlier suggests that Minerals Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Celanese Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Celanese Corporation shares and 96.8% of Minerals Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Celanese Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Minerals Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celanese Corporation -0.08% 2.31% 5.99% 14.68% -2.66% 24.67% Minerals Technologies Inc. -1.75% -1.24% -10.65% -7.31% -28.95% 3.72%

For the past year Celanese Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Minerals Technologies Inc.

Summary

Celanese Corporation beats Minerals Technologies Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. Its Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products. The companyÂ’s Industrial Specialties segment offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. Its Acetyl Intermediates segment produces and sells acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals. The segment also provides organic solvents and intermediates for use in pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segmentÂ’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. The companyÂ’s Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals and other products. Its Construction Technologies segment provides environmental products comprising bentonite and polymer lining technologies, as well as specialized technologies to mitigate vapor intrusion. This segment also provides various active and passive products for waterproofing of underground structures, commercial building envelopes, and tunnels, as well as drilling products. It serves construction project customers. The companyÂ’s Energy Services segment provides offshore water treatment/filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.