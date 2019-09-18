Celanese Corporation (CE) and Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) and Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR). The two are both Chemicals – Major Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celanese Corporation 106 2.27 N/A 7.98 14.05 Univar Inc. 21 0.43 N/A 0.37 59.14

Demonstrates Celanese Corporation and Univar Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Univar Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Celanese Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Celanese Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Univar Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celanese Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 10.9% Univar Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Celanese Corporation’s current beta is 1.38 and it happens to be 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Univar Inc. has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celanese Corporation are 2 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Univar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Celanese Corporation and Univar Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celanese Corporation 0 4 4 2.50 Univar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.82% for Celanese Corporation with consensus price target of $120.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celanese Corporation and Univar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.66% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Celanese Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Univar Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celanese Corporation -0.08% 2.31% 5.99% 14.68% -2.66% 24.67% Univar Inc. -0.45% -0.36% 0.59% 6.86% -18.13% 24.69%

For the past year Celanese Corporation was less bullish than Univar Inc.

Summary

Celanese Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Univar Inc.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. Its Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products. The companyÂ’s Industrial Specialties segment offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. Its Acetyl Intermediates segment produces and sells acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals. The segment also provides organic solvents and intermediates for use in pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. The company also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines. In addition, it offers thickeners, emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, leavening agents, and humectants, as well as texturizer and fat replacement products that include xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulosics, and guar gum; acidulants and alkalis; and supplements and related products. Further, the company provides chemicals and service, bulk chemicals, and specialty blended products for the energy sector; surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, active ingredients, color, preservatives, and processing aids for the personal care industry; pharmaceutical ingredients and products, such as aspirin, ascorbic acid, caffeine, and ibuprofen, as well as excipients that include phosphates, polyethylene glycols, polysorbates, methylcellulose, stearyl alcohol, and stearates. Additionally, the company offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, and chemicals and hazardous materials handling services. It distributes its products through warehouse delivery; direct-to-consumer delivery; and ChemPoint.com distribution platform. Univar Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.