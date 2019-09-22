Celanese Corp. (CE) Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose; As Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Alta Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (CE) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 23,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 17,642 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 41,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 774,801 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 7,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 939,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.66 million, up from 931,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 9.49 million shares traded or 57.65% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated reported 1.14M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 3.29 million shares. State Street Corporation has 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 5.99M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 1,531 shares. Proshare reported 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership owns 234 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 12,311 shares. Alpha Windward Llc owns 4,500 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cutter Brokerage invested in 0.07% or 2,148 shares. Moreover, Zeke Cap Advsr Llc has 0.13% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 12,416 shares. Royal London Asset accumulated 51,192 shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.82M for 12.17 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,187 shares to 74,052 shares, valued at $19.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 41,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,677 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hthwy Cl B (BRKB).

