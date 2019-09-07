Celanese Corp. (CE) Shareholder Private Capital Management Has Cut Position; As Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Declined, Energy Income Partners Has Cut Its Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 563,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 6.57M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.37M, down from 7.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 1.82M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (CE) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 8,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 116,695 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51 million, down from 125,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 526,329 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Dodge Cox holds 0.88% or 10.81M shares in its portfolio. Moore Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 75,557 shares. Ent Fincl Corp holds 44 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Llc owns 2,629 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.13% or 42,314 shares. 2,174 are held by Two Sigma Securities. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 402,980 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited, New York-based fund reported 510,235 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 648,227 shares. Smithfield Communication has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 25,205 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 23 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Co owns 2,373 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More important recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synnex: A Value Play In The IT Distribution Industry – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stereotaxis Announces Uplisting to NYSE American Other OTC:STXS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $300.53M for 11.71 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1.23M shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $29.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 13,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Pension: How to Add $307 in Tax-Free Monthly Income Without Losing OAS Benefits – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Enbridge Reaches Agreement with Shippers to Place the Line 3 Replacement Pipeline into Service in Canada – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stellar Dividend Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $696.30 million for 24.53 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 66,836 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $80.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 38,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).