Celanese Celanese Common Stock (CE) Investors: BMO Capital Reconfirms “Market Perform” Rating, Sees $120.0000/Share; S&T Bank Increased American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) Stake By $1.71 Million

S&T Bank increased American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) stake by 25.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 122,453 shares as American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL)’s stock declined 17.72%. The S&T Bank holds 607,072 shares with $8.69M value, up from 484,619 last quarter. American Axle & Mfg Holdings now has $1.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 963,170 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften

In an analyst report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday morning, Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:CE) stock had its “Market Perform” Rating reiterated by expert analysts at BMO Capital. They currently have a $120.0000 price target on company. BMO Capital’s target would suggest a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

Among 2 analysts covering American Axle \u0026 Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Axle \u0026 Mfg Hldgs had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

S&T Bank decreased Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) stake by 19,525 shares to 130,833 valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) stake by 31,093 shares and now owns 1.15 million shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Bolt Cap Ltd Partnership owns 2.20M shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 25,345 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Com invested 0.16% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Prudential Inc accumulated 1.47M shares. James Rech Incorporated invested 0.11% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,987 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 1,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.02% or 766,806 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc reported 272,987 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 147,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. American Gp stated it has 84,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Celanese has $12600 highest and $108 lowest target. $118.86’s average target is 6.19% above currents $111.93 stock price. Celanese had 16 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Nomura. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20. On Wednesday, February 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold Celanese Corporation shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc has 155,683 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cleararc has invested 0.12% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 305,959 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Amp Capital Limited holds 45,226 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 15 shares. First Manhattan reported 60 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 147,588 shares. Alps invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.12% or 26,100 shares in its portfolio. James Inc owns 1.36% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 211,099 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Highstreet Asset owns 4,568 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Co holds 0.09% or 106,060 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 1.47% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $111.93. About 759,079 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.79 billion. The company's Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 13.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.