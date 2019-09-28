Celanese (CE) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Raised Position; Xcel Energy (XEL) Holder Shaker Investments Decreased Its Holding

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 697,225 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 5,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 22,615 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 28,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 2.04M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – SEES TO DELIVER LONG-TERM ANNUAL EPS GROWTH OF 5 PCT TO 6 PCT OFF OF 2017 BASE OF $2.30 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $550.59 million for 15.56 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $150.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,722 shares to 9,022 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Axos Finl Inc.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 79,392 shares to 209,128 shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 9,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,575 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).