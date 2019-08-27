Celanese (CE) Shareholder Inverness Counsel Has Lifted Position; Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stake by $3.70 Million as Shares Declined

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 49.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 38,038 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 75,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $89.05. About 328,330 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 39,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 328,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.39M, up from 289,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 427,792 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 23,788 shares to 6.01M shares, valued at $133.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 1.41 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92M for 18.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Financial Management Corp reported 14,630 shares. Jump Trading Limited reported 2,708 shares stake. Telemus Cap Ltd Co accumulated 50,427 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Burney holds 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 2,462 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 16 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Int Invsts invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 26,100 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 12,502 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 4,568 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 1,781 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa accumulated 53,950 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 1.61% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 41,137 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 14,039 shares.