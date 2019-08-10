Celanese (CE) Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position as Shares Rose; Convergence Investment Partners Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.76 Million; Stock Value Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.15. About 824,372 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 9,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 47,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 38,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 19,500 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Group invested 0.11% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Chicago Equity Limited Co reported 68,965 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 38,202 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Cap Rech Invsts holds 4.59 million shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.01% or 155,683 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited, a Washington-based fund reported 2,456 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP invested in 9,400 shares. State Street reported 6.04 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stanley reported 9,091 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Clearbridge Invs Llc invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). M&T Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 11,736 shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77M for 10.66 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares to 75,523 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,499 shares to 184,040 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 8,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,533 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).