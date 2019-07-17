Celanese (CE) Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding by $673,750; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.11 Million as Shares Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.71. About 179,756 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 45,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 328,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 374,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.58. About 461,727 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Baldwin Management Limited Liability Co has 0.39% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.15% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa reported 0.04% stake. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 510,235 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 11,137 were accumulated by Trexquant Investment Lp. Price T Rowe Md owns 397,993 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs owns 4,190 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 46,463 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 0.02% stake. Quantum Mngmt accumulated 3,496 shares. Coastline Com accumulated 17,380 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp holds 0.39% or 14,630 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,490 shares to 27,005 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $313.99 million for 10.86 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 75.66 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110 were accumulated by Services. Manchester Capital Lc reported 277 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 85,934 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Communications Limited reported 45,034 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 6.09M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Synovus Fin Corporation holds 16 shares. 546,333 are owned by First Advsr Limited Partnership. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 0.93% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 37,972 shares. Loews Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Jefferies Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wolverine Asset Ltd reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 26,321 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hl Service Lc holds 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 9,168 shares. Bp Plc owns 27,000 shares.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 209,650 shares to 489,650 shares, valued at $29.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 49,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.