Celanese (CE) Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Cut Position by $673,750 as Valuation Rose; Ing Groep Nv Has Trimmed Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position by $874,000

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 1.16M shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 854,405 shares traded or 86.56% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 EPS, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $313.99 million for 10.52 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,420 shares to 23,280 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 298,873 shares to 318,887 shares, valued at $25.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 8,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.93% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.09 per share. EQM’s profit will be $195.53 million for 11.33 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.46% negative EPS growth.

