Celanese (CE) Position Maintained by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co; As Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Share Value Rose, Holder Stelliam Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $3.76 Million

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 186,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 3.29M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $354.94 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $122.18. About 149,231 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 209,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The hedge fund held 769,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.22 million, down from 978,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 1.45M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JBLU: JETSUITEX SEMI-PRIVATE MARKET `HAS A LOT OF POTENTIAL’; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, JETBLUE EXPECTS YEAR OVER YEAR CASM EX-FUEL TO BE BETWEEN NEGATIVE 1.0% AND POSITIVE 1.0%; 22/05/2018 – JetBlue’s Soar with Reading® Initiative Lands in San Francisco and Oakland This Summer; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Promotes Doug McGraw to Vice Pres, Corporate Commun and Elizabeth Windram to Vice Pres, Marketing; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5%-7%; 26/04/2018 – JetBlue Releases its Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report; 20/03/2018 – OSHA: March 20 – Region 1 – U.S. Department of Labor Orders JetBlue to Reinstate and Pay Back Wages and Damages to Flight; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO COMMENTS ON JETBLUE AT EVENT IN BRAZIL TODAY; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE FEB. TRAFFIC ROSE 6.8% :JBLU US; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue March Capacity Increased 3.3%

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $185.83 million for 6.52 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $404.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 1.35M shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $20.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold JBLU shares while 107 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 258.10 million shares or 3.10% less from 266.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 315,065 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management stated it has 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 70,839 were reported by Bokf Na. Strs Ohio reported 19,479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.06% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Landscape Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 50,379 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 15,180 shares or 0% of the stock. Field & Main Bank & Trust reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 262,283 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Ltd has 0.04% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Capital Mgmt Associates Ny has invested 0.88% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0% or 4,599 shares in its portfolio.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,252 shares to 474,630 shares, valued at $36.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 62,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67M shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

