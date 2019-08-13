Celanese (CE) Market Value Rose While Neuberger Berman Group Cut by $563,990 Its Position; Champlain Investment Partners Has Trimmed Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Holding by $10.49 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 11,909 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $108.45. About 13,821 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (DATA) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 82,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 387,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32 million, down from 470,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) by 336,496 shares to 377,150 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) by 16,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Mgmt Corp owns 14,630 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors accumulated 7,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 379,740 shares. 250 are held by Farmers Merchants Invests. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 213,733 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0.07% or 60,235 shares. Essex Mngmt Ltd Com owns 135 shares. Veritable Lp reported 3,785 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 0.12% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 15,506 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates stated it has 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 305,959 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 743,518 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78M for 10.59 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Carolina-based South State Corp has invested 0.6% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 87,263 were reported by Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma. Carroll Fincl Associates invested in 0% or 271 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 0.01% or 282,030 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Incorporated holds 3,600 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd invested in 8,523 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stephens Invest Gp Limited invested in 0.57% or 220,738 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Federated Pa owns 15,423 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc accumulated 0% or 4,021 shares. Davidson Inv Advsrs has invested 0.69% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Prudential Fincl Inc owns 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 3,650 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 2,359 shares stake. Dorsal Mgmt Limited Liability reported 450,000 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 41,000 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 10,910 shares to 916,935 shares, valued at $75.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 35,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV).