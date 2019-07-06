Celanese (CE) Holder Putnam Investments Has Decreased Its Stake; Orleans Capital Management Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Decreased as Share Price Declined

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 449,910 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 79,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,505 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.27M, down from 355,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 576,695 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,500 shares to 35,235 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankamerica Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 4,190 shares to 77,018 shares, valued at $18.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).