Celanese (CE) Holder First Quadrant LP Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose; Keystone Financial Planning Has Cut Its Franklin Resources (BEN) Position as Share Value Declined

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 4,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 10,685 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 15,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 572,703 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources (BEN) by 51.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 22,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 20,956 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $729,000, down from 43,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Franklin Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 1.83 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24,710 shares to 80,426 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Performance Food Group Co by 14,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus owns 95 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 168,154 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Charter Trust, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,699 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc invested in 2,725 shares. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 175 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. First Allied Advisory Ser invested in 0.02% or 5,017 shares. 63,905 were accumulated by Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.44% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corp reported 14,930 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 1,531 shares. Scotia Capital stated it has 9,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westpac has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Hrt Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 12,311 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd accumulated 0.2% or 3,553 shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83 million for 12.12 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.49M for 10.53 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32,552 shares to 34,225 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 9,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Dividend (SCHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny holds 44,608 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 174,782 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 8,002 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.03% stake. Ww Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 28,753 shares. Utah Retirement holds 53,981 shares. Nomura Asset Limited owns 124,823 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Srb reported 0.05% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 200 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Limited Company. Johnson Grp Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi holds 1.14% or 260,132 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 13,117 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Com owns 9,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.