Celanese (CE) Holder Dodge & Cox Decreased Its Position by $1.02 Million as Stock Rose; Blue Edge Capital Has Lifted Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $418.86 Million as Share Value Rose

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 9,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 10.80M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16B, down from 10.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 697,225 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 7,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 28,347 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61B, up from 20,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 4.35 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines’ Board of Directors Announces Annual Meeting Date; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $285.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 1,391 shares to 4,800 shares, valued at $720.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,034 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Airline to build maintenance base at RDU, plots hires of technicians, pilots, attendants – Triangle Business Journal” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “One Analysts Sees Big Gains From Airlines Flying the Friendly Skies – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of American Airlines Are Descending Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: SAVE, JBLU’s Bearish Q3 Views, DAL’s Traffic Report & More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83 million for 12.12 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Celanese Focused on Clear Lake Plant Restart – Business Wire” on September 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fitbit and FibriCheck Announce Partnership to Deliver CE-Marked Heart Health Detection App to Fitbit Smartwatch Users in Europe – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 21, 2019.