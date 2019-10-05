Celanese (CE) Holder Dodge & Cox Lowered Stake by $1.02 Million; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Price Declined, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Lifted Holding by $1.77 Million

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 128.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 16,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 29,178 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, up from 12,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 2.72 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly, Sigilon Therapeutics in Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – IMPROVEMENT IN OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE OBSERVED; 04/04/2018 – Lilly and Sigilon Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $23.7 BLN TO $24.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ELI LILLY PUTTING FORWARD 2 GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MTG; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees FY Rev $23.7B-$24.2B

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 9,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 10.80 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16B, down from 10.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 512,597 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Pharmaceutical Companies to Consider as Lawmakers Continue to Fight for Lower Drug Prices – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: FDA Verdict Ahead For Pfenex’s Osteoporosis Biosimilar – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “An Investor’s Guide to Disrupting Drugmakers – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conference Presentations, IPO News Flow Take The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend-Paying Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals Could Shine in Q4 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,940 shares to 29,417 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Trust (PDP) by 5,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,044 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. Another trade for 210,000 shares valued at $24.44 million was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fund Mgmt has 994,638 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc holds 15,850 shares. 548 are owned by Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 301,406 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 19,965 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Investec Asset holds 1.35 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. 14,970 are held by North Star Investment. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability accumulated 17,285 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company reported 6,644 shares. Vantage Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 1.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 80,314 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 2,113 were accumulated by Country Club Na. Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 6,200 shares. Captrust Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 23,965 shares. First City Cap Mngmt holds 1.58% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 19,557 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 4,962 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited accumulated 0% or 12,921 shares. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Charter Trust invested in 2,699 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Pa invested in 0.13% or 14,640 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.44% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Fruth Inv Management accumulated 13,000 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 2,566 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 155,144 shares. Mariner Llc owns 2,862 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 2,410 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 10,770 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 2,154 shares.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Earnings, Pinterest And Apple-Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celanese: Will You Take The Bait? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $310.34M for 11.86 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 42,854 shares to 24.99M shares, valued at $2.79B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 830,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Televisa Sab (NYSE:TV).