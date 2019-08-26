Celanese (CE) At $106.74 Forms Top; 2 Analysts Covering Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)

Among 2 analysts covering Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Allscripts has $14 highest and $13 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is 45.79% above currents $9.26 stock price. Allscripts had 3 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, June 20. See Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

Celanese Corporation (CE) formed multiple top with $109.94 target or 3.00% above today’s $106.74 share price. Celanese Corporation (CE) has $13.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $106.74. About 72,847 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77 million for 10.42 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Celanese Corp has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $119.71’s average target is 12.15% above currents $106.74 stock price. Celanese Corp had 18 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $120 target. Nomura maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $10500 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. JP Morgan upgraded Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $12000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold Celanese Corporation shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.12% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 15,506 shares. Mackay Shields holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 34,261 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has invested 0.06% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). C M Bidwell Associate owns 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 775,750 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 3,155 shares. Covey Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 28,744 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 61,249 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 510,235 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1,769 shares. Artisan Prtn Lp holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 2.19M shares. Nordea reported 487,662 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 4,765 shares. Greystone Managed Invests holds 70,643 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. It has a 8.74 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 25,258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa reported 0.96% stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 7.44M shares. Sei Invests Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated reported 4.68 million shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Paradigm Cap Mgmt Inc Ny stated it has 1.57% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Macquarie Group Ltd owns 123,119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 27,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsr has 0.52% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has invested 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Cipher Cap Lp has 0.04% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 48,485 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc accumulated 10,176 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Company has 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 99 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 45,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock.