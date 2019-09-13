Celanese (CE) Analysts See $2.52 EPS; Mmtec Inchares (MTC) Sellers Increased By 18.39% Their Shorts

Mmtec Inchares (NASDAQ:MTC) had an increase of 18.39% in short interest. MTC’s SI was 36,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.39% from 31,000 shares previously. With 26,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Mmtec Inchares (NASDAQ:MTC)’s short sellers to cover MTC’s short positions. The SI to Mmtec Inchares’s float is 0.55%. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 38,320 shares traded. Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report $2.52 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 14.86% from last quarter’s $2.96 EPS. CE’s profit would be $311.83M giving it 12.32 P/E if the $2.52 EPS is correct. After having $2.38 EPS previously, Celanese Corporation’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.2. About 738,238 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79

Mmtec, Inc. develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $75.45 million. It offers Internet securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web. It currently has negative earnings. The firm enables its clients to white label its trading interface, as well as select various functionalities.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.37 billion. The company??s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 15.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

Among 8 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celanese has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $120.25’s average target is -3.18% below currents $124.2 stock price. Celanese had 18 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $12400 target in Wednesday, September 4 report.

