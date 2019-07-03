Celanese (CE) Analysts See $2.48 EPS; MPLX LP (MPLX) Sentiment Is 1.15

Analysts expect Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report $2.48 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 14.48% from last quarter’s $2.9 EPS. CE’s profit would be $307.75M giving it 10.83 P/E if the $2.48 EPS is correct. After having $2.62 EPS previously, Celanese Corporation’s analysts see -5.34% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $107.46. About 744,628 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020

MPLX LP (MPLX) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 107 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 93 sold and reduced equity positions in MPLX LP. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 227.56 million shares, down from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding MPLX LP in top ten holdings decreased from 17 to 15 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 75 Increased: 81 New Position: 26.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.34 billion. The company??s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The company has market cap of $25.41 billion. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing divisions. It has a 13.95 P/E ratio. The firm engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 1.31 million shares traded. MPLX LP (MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.