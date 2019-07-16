CEL-SCI (CVM) Analysts See $-0.10 EPS; KINGFISHER PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (KGFHF) Sellers Decreased By 0.63% Their Shorts

Analysts expect CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 72.22% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, CEL-SCI Corporation’s analysts see -47.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 14.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 1.01 million shares traded or 2.28% up from the average. CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) has risen 134.29% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 129.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CVM News: 20/04/2018 DJ CEL-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVM); 30/05/2018 – CEL-SCI Announces Reminder of Warrant Exercise Price; 15/05/2018 – CEL-SCI 2Q Loss/Shr 31c; 22/05/2018 – CEL-SCI Presenting at LD Micro Invitational Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – CEL-SCI CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.31; 02/05/2018 – CEL-SCI Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations

KINGFISHER PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (OTCMKTS:KGFHF) had a decrease of 0.63% in short interest. KGFHF’s SI was 6.99M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.63% from 7.04 million shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 933 days are for KINGFISHER PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (OTCMKTS:KGFHF)’s short sellers to cover KGFHF’s short positions. It closed at $2.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Skyrocketed Last Week — Are They Buys Now? – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amarin and Celyad among healthcare gainers; CEL-SCI and Oramed Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arbutus Biopharma leads healthcare gainers; Verastem and Jaguar Health among losers – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Dangers Of CEL-SCI Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEL-SCI up 10% premarket on continuation of late-stage study of Multikine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. The company has market cap of $230.53 million. The Company’s lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts.

More important recent Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kingfisher Plc 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Kingfisher: Europe Should Still Count For Something – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Improvement Business In The U.K. – Kingfisher – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2016. More interesting news about Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kingfisher: The Third-Largest Home Improvement Retailer You Possibly Never Heard Of – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2014.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement services and products through a network of retail stores and other channels located primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company has market cap of $5.85 billion. The firm offers garden furnishing, exterior lighting, performance hand and power tools, heating and cooling systems, security and water treatment products, air treatment products, and communication products. It has a 11.36 P/E ratio. It also engages in the property investment, sourcing, finance, and IT services businesses.