CEL-SCI (CVM) Analysts See $-0.10 EPS; 10 Analysts Covering Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $226 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. See Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $226 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $250.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $225.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $215.0000 New Target: $225.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $285.0000 New Target: $280.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $200 New Target: $220 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $178 New Target: $195 Maintain

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. The company has market cap of $257.15 million. The Company’s lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce firm in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $453.70 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It has a 49.83 P/E ratio. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace.