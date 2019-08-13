CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

As Biotechnology businesses, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 500.13 N/A -1.15 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CEL-SCI Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CEL-SCI Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.7 and 27.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CEL-SCI Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 114.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has stronger performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.