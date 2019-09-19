CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 531.65 N/A -1.15 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CEL-SCI Corporation and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CEL-SCI Corporation and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 0%. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.