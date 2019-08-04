CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 464.14 N/A -1.15 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 9.96 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CEL-SCI Corporation and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CEL-SCI Corporation and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.83 shows that CEL-SCI Corporation is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.74 beta which is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CEL-SCI Corporation and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively PTC Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $48, with potential upside of 7.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CEL-SCI Corporation and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 85.61% respectively. About 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has stronger performance than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.