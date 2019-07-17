CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Both CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 394.64 N/A -1.24 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CEL-SCI Corporation and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.68 beta indicates that CEL-SCI Corporation is 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has beta of 2 which is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, OncoSec Medical Incorporated which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 17.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend while OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.