CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

As Biotechnology companies, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 483.65 N/A -1.15 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates CEL-SCI Corporation and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CEL-SCI Corporation and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Risk and Volatility

CEL-SCI Corporation has a 2.83 beta, while its volatility is 183.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 2.05 beta is the reason why it is 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CEL-SCI Corporation and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 2.5% respectively. 4.9% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.