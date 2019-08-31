CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

As Biotechnology companies, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 431.78 N/A -1.15 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CEL-SCI Corporation and IVERIC bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Volatility & Risk

CEL-SCI Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.83 beta. In other hand, IVERIC bio Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 12 and 12 for Current and Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 61.9%. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.