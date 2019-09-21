CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

This is a contrast between CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 521.80 N/A -1.15 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see CEL-SCI Corporation and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.83 beta means CEL-SCI Corporation’s volatility is 183.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CEL-SCI Corporation and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Immunic Inc.’s potential upside is 185.51% and its consensus target price is $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Comparatively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Immunic Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.