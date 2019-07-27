CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Both CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 440.56 N/A -1.24 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CEL-SCI Corporation and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CEL-SCI Corporation and Eyenovia Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Eyenovia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 10% of Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.1%. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation was more bullish than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Eyenovia Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.