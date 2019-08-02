CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 464.14 N/A -1.15 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CEL-SCI Corporation and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CEL-SCI Corporation and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.83 beta means CEL-SCI Corporation’s volatility is 183.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. CEL-SCI Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.