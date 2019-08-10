CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 505.71 N/A -1.15 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.28 N/A 0.61 18.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CEL-SCI Corporation and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.83 beta means CEL-SCI Corporation’s volatility is 183.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s beta is 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CEL-SCI Corporation and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s potential upside is 4.59% and its average target price is $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 76.8%. 4.9% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats CEL-SCI Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.