CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

This is a contrast between CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 400.85 N/A -1.24 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 11.59 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates CEL-SCI Corporation and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Volatility & Risk

CEL-SCI Corporation’s 1.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 68.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.8% and 5%. 5.1% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.7% stronger performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has -5.17% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.