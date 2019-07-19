CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

Since CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 390.30 N/A -1.24 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 117.24 N/A -2.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see CEL-SCI Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.68 shows that CEL-SCI Corporation is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BioPharmX Corporation’s 104.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor BioPharmX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. BioPharmX Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.8% and 18.9%. 5.1% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.7% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -53.28% weaker performance.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.