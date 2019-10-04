CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 8 0.00 32.93M -1.15 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 7.62M -4.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see CEL-SCI Corporation and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 402,567,237.16% 0% -102.6% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 75,972,083.75% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 0%. 4.9% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.